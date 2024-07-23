Sweep The Leg! ‘Cobra Kai’ Dominates Netflix’s Summer Streaming Scene

Summer might be winding down, but the heat is still on at Netflix! Let’s dive into the latest viewership numbers and see what’s been keeping everyone glued to their screens.
The TV scene is buzzing with action, inspiration, and epic adventures. Cobra Kai, with Part 1 of its final season, has kicked its way to the top of the English TV list, boasting a whopping 14.8 million views. Fans can look forward to Parts 2 and 3 coming soon to satisfy their martial arts cravings. Meanwhile, Vikings: Valhalla has stormed the charts, with all three seasons proving that the thirst for epic adventures never dies. And for those seeking inspiration, Simone Biles Rising, the docuseries about the Olympic gymnast’s journey, touched hearts and secured a well-deserved third place with 4.7 million views. True crime fans got their fix with Homicide Los Angeles (Season 2), and reality romance seekers turned up the heat with Too Hot to Handle (Season 6).
On the movie front, romance, action, and family fun have dominated. Harry Connick Jr. charmed his way to the top of the English Films List with the feel-good rom-com Find Me Falling. Eddie Murphy proved he’s still got it, driving the action-comedy Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F into the top 5. Family movie night was a hit with Trolls Band Together, Paw Patrol: The Movie, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie all making the top 10.
International hits continue to captivate audiences with gripping stories and powerful dramas. Italy’s Vanished Into the Night reigns atop the Non-English Films List with its thrilling mystery, while Brazil’s Desperate Lies keeps telenovela fans hooked. Newcomers like the Thai mystery drama Master of the House and the Italian true-crime series The Yara Gambirasio Case made impressive debuts.
As we head into fall, get ready for even more exciting releases. With Cobra Kai returning and plenty of new series and movies on the horizon, your watchlist is about to get a lot longer. Stay tuned!