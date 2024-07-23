Sink Your Teeth Into the Final Season Of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Premiering October 21

Attention, vampire enthusiasts! The hit FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows is gearing up for its sixth and final season, premiering on Monday, October 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first three episodes will air on FX, with the whole season available for streaming on Hulu the next day.
But the fun starts even earlier! Catch the cast and crew at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 25, in Hall H. They’re ready to give fans an exclusive sneak peek of a brand-new episode from the upcoming season.
With eight Emmy nominations in its fifth season, this vampire mockumentary aims to go out with a bang. This time around, the vampire roommates are facing fresh challenges and pondering life’s big questions. Guillermo is reevaluating his role beyond being a familiar, while Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Colin tackle their lack of achievements over the last half-century.
Get ready for plenty of laughs and unexpected twists as our favorite Staten Island vampires navigate the human world, from taking on jobs to summoning demons. It’s a bittersweet goodbye, but we can’t wait to see what antics they get up to in this final season.