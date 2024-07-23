John Krasinski On Lupita Nyong’o: ‘She’s Going To Make Any Movie Better’

Lupita Nyong’o, known for her Oscar-winning role in 12 Years a Slave, is celebrated for her versatility and dedication to her craft. Her talent has made her one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, always captivating audiences with her detailed and powerful performances. When John Krasinski, the writer and producer of A Quiet Place: Day One, cast Nyong’o, he was thrilled. He knew her exceptional skills would bring new depth and complexity to the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)
A Quiet Place: Day One is still playing in movie theaters.