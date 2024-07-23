Denzel Washington Considers ‘Titans’ To Be A Landmark Movie

Over the years, Denzel Washington has established a reputation for outstanding performances in high-quality movies, performances that have earned him 10 Oscar nominations, including two wins. Of course, some of those movies resonated with both him and audiences more than others. And even though it wasn’t one of those films that earned him a nomination, Washington considers Remember the Titans to be one of those transformative films. In fact, at the time the film was released in 2000, Washington told us that it had affected him more than any other movie he’d made up to that point. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)