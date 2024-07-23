‘A Family Affair’: Joey King Finds A Friend & Mentor In Oscar Winner Kathy Bates

In Netflix’s charming romantic comedy, A Family Affair, a stellar ensemble cast shines, led by Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman and Kathy Bates. Joining these icons are the young and vibrant Zac Efron and Joey King. The film follows King’s character, the daughter of Kidman, who finds herself entangled in an unexpected romance with her boss, played by Efron.
For King, the experience of working alongside Kidman was nothing short of a dream come true. But the cherry on top was the opportunity to collaborate with the beloved Kathy Bates. King gushes about their instant connection, both on and off-screen, and the profound impact Bates has had on her as an actress and a friend. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joey King)
Indulge in the delightful chemistry and heartwarming moments of A Family Affair, now streaming on Netflix.