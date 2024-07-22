William Zabka’s Inner Bad Boy Won Him His ‘Karate Kid’ Role

After 40 years, The Karate Kid saga continues on Netflix with the final season of Cobra Kai, the series that reignited the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. One of the interesting things about Cobra Kai has been the change in Lawrence’s character over the years. While he was still nursing some old wounds, the older Lawrence has also become much more focused on redeeming himself for the misdeeds of his past. William Zabka, who’s played Lawrence throughout the franchise’s history, spoke about how the character’s reputation as a bad guy gave him the edge he needed when he was first trying out for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Zabka)
Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix.