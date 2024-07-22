The Wait Is Over: ‘Homicide: Life On The Street’ Debuts On Peacock August 19th!

The iconic police series that revolutionized the genre, Homicide: Life on the Street can now be streamed on Peacock starting August 19th!
This critically acclaimed series delves into the harsh world of Baltimore homicide detectives blurring the boundaries between their personal and professional lives. Drawing inspiration from David Simons real life crime novel and featuring a cast including Andre Braugher, Ned Beatty and Richard Belzer this series is a must see for any fan of crime dramas.
With both the series and its concluding film Homicide: The Movie remastered in HD and 4K quality a new generation can now be enthralled by its captivating storytelling.
Don’t let this opportunity slip by to witness the brilliance of Homicide: Life on the Street, on Peacock!