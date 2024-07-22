The Real ‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes’ Reveal A Hollywood Icon’s Inner World

HBO is set to unveil a treasure trove of never-before-heard interviews with Elizabeth Taylor in their new documentary, Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes. Get ready to discover the woman behind the icon as Taylor shares her own unfiltered reflections on her life, loves, and career.
This intimate portrait promises to reveal the complexities and vulnerabilities of a woman who defied Hollywood’s expectations and became a symbol of strength and resilience.
Don’t miss the premiere on HBO on August 3rd, and streaming on Max!