Return To Paris In Style: ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4

Are you excited, for the return to Paris in style? Emily in ParisSeason 4 is coming to Netflix with Part 1 premiering on August 15th and Part 2 following on September 12th.
On August 15th, dive into Emily Cooper’s world like never before with our exclusive Netflix game! Explore Paris, make decisions that impact your journey, and who knows, you might even find love!
In this season Emily faces challenges in her relationships, friendships and career. Amidst the drama surrounding Camille and Gabriel’s wedding secrets emerge that could change everything for Emily and Gabriel.
Embark on a captivating adventure as you delve into Emily’s world through this engaging game!