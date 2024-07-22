Henry Thomas And His Unforgettable ‘E.T.’ Audition

When Steven Spielberg made E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, he was largely placing his fate in the hands of a group of child actors, since they — along with the anamatronic title character — were the primary stars of the movie. Chief among those young actors was Henry Thomas, who played Elliot, the young boy who finds and befriends the alien creature. Speaking at an E.T. panel at Nickel City Comic Con, Thomas talked about his memories of auditioning for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Thomas)