Director’s Influence Helped Natalie Portman Dive Into ‘Lady In The Lake’

Based on Laura Lippman’s novel, Lady in the Lake is a seven-episode limited series that delves into race relations in Baltimore at a pivotal time in the city’s history. Natalie Portman stars as an investigative journalist who tries to solve the murders of two young women, one Black and one white. All of the episodes are directed by acclaimed director Alma Har’el, and Portman said that getting the opportunity to work with her was one of the things she loved most about making the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Natalie Portman)
Lady in the Lake is currently streaming on Apple TV+.