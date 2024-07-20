Working On Her Biopic, Nobody Knows Madonna Like Madonna

During her long career, Madonna has built a long track record of success by constantly reinventing herself and not repeating herself. But, oddly enough, she’ll be recycling one of her early film titles for her biopic: Who’s That Girl. The film, which had been put on hold so that Madonna could mount a world tour, is back in preproduction again, according to an Entertainment Weekly article, with Madonna herself working on script revisions. It makes perfect sense that she would want to have the final say in the screenplay. We’ve spoken to her several times over the years, and one of the things she’s always stressed is that people who think they know her, don’t really know her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Madonna)
No filming or release date has been set for Madonna: Who’s That Girl.