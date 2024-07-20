The Force Of Nerves: Felicity Jones On the Challenges Of Filming ‘Rogue One’

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stands as one of the top five highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks to an ensemble cast including Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, and the Academy Award-nominated Felicity Jones—not forgetting Gareth Edwards’ visionary direction and its captivating plotline that expands the Star Wars universe.
Even with such an incredible team and beloved franchise as Star Wars, creating a brand-new Star Wars film—particularly one like Rogue One—is no easy task. The pressure to live up to the legacy of this saga can be immense; at the time of release, Felicity Jones vividly remembered feeling overwhelmed on that unforgettable first day of filming. (Click media bar to hear Felicity Jones)