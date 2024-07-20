‘Bel-Air’ Season 3: A Summer Of Change, Drama, & Fresh Starts

School’s out in Bel-Air, but the drama is just heating up. Season 3 promises a sizzling summer of self-discovery, unexpected alliances, and family turmoil.
Will forges his own path, finding an unlikely partner in Carlton as they both grapple with personal demons. Meanwhile, Viv and Phil face marital struggles, Hilary’s romance takes a shocking turn, and Ashley explores young love.
And that’s not all! The original Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell) makes a surprise return, and the show tackles the timely issue of gentrification in South LA.
Get ready for a visually stunning and emotionally charged season filled with pool parties, beach vibes, and plenty of heart-wrenching moments.
Bel-Air Season 3 premieres August 15th on Peacock!