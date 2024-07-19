‘Twisters’: Visuals Triumph Over Substance

Twisters, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, fails to recapture the magic of its predecessor. Despite boasting impressive visuals and a talented cast, the film disappoints with a lackluster plot, one-dimensional characters, and cringeworthy dialogue.
The special effects depicting the force of tornadoes are truly impressive. They start to feel repetitive and take away, from the storyline. The characters, such as Glen Powell’s storm chaser and the duo played by Daisy Edgar Jones and Anthony Ramos seem a bit shallow. Fail to connect on an emotional level.
The storyline seems like a recycled version of typical disaster movie clichés, offering nothing groundbreaking for the genre. The humor feels forced and awkward. The pacing of the film is inconsistent, leaving viewers feeling unsatisfied and disengaged.
While there are moments that attempt to capture the original’s charm through nostalgic references, they fall short in bringing back the heartwarming essence that made Twister a beloved classic.
Twisters is a sequel that misses its mark with an uninspiring story and underdeveloped characters. It may appeal to those looking for mindless visual entertainment, but for those seeking an engaging and memorable disaster movie experience, sticking with the original is advised.