TBS Honors The Late Bob Newhart With ‘Professor Proton’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ Marathon

TBS will air a special marathon of The Big Bang Theory, highlighting the character Professor Proton, which was created by late actor and comedian Bob Newhart .

Starting Sunday, July 21, at 8 PM ET/PT fans can relive the funniest and most heartwarming moments involving Arthur Jeffries aka Professor Proton. The former host of a children’s science program who later became Sheldon and Leonard’s mentor and friend.

This marathon is for everyone, whether you are a fanatic of The Big Bang Theory, or just want to pay homage to Bob Newhart and his incredible legacy.

Grab some popcorn, invite your friends over, and get ready to laugh, learn, and enjoy the show with Sheldon and Leonard and Professor Proton.