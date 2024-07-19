TBS Honors The Late Bob Newhart With ‘Professor Proton’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ Marathon

TBS will air a special marathon of The Big Bang Theory, highlighting the character Professor Proton, which was created by late actor and comedian Bob Newhart.
Starting Sunday, July 21, at 8 PM ET/PT fans can relive the funniest and most heartwarming moments involving Arthur Jeffries aka Professor Proton. The former host of a children’s science program who later became Sheldon and Leonard’s mentor and friend.
Episode Lineup:
The Proton Resurgence, Season 6, Episode 22
The Proton Displacement, Season 7, Episode 7
The Proton Transmogrification, Season 7, Episode 22
The Opening Night Excite Season 9 Episode 11
The Proton Regeneration, Season 11, Episode 6
The Planetarium Collision, Season 12, Episode 5
This marathon is for everyone, whether you are a fanatic of The Big Bang Theory, or just want to pay homage to Bob Newhart and his incredible legacy.Grab some popcorn, invite your friends over, and get ready to laugh, learn, and enjoy the show with Sheldon and Leonard and Professor Proton.
Tune into TBS Sunday, July 21, at 8 PM ET/PT to watch the marathon In Memory of Professor Proton.