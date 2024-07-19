Ryan Reynolds: It Took Hugh Jackman For The New ‘Deadpool’ To Come Together

Obviously, after the first two Deadpool movies, there was certainly a market for a third. But was there a story? For a while, that was the problem that was holding back another sequel — they wanted to find a story that wouldn’t just feel like a rehash of what had been done before. And then, enter Hugh Jackman. According to Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, once Jackman expressed an interest in bringing his character, Wolverine, into the mix, the seeds of Deadpool & Wolverine were planted, and they grew into exactly the kind of movie they were hoping to make. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)