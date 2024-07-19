No Neuralizer Could Take Away Will Smith’s Memory Of Getting ‘Men In Black’

Could there be a new Men in Black movie coming? Rumors are rampant after an Untitled Men in Black Project showed up on a Hollywood production tracking website. And could Will Smith return to the franchise he helped start? A Coachella appearance in his iconic Men in Black suit has a lot of people speculating about it. Nobody from the studio, the cast, or the production team has said a word about it, so at this point, it’s all talk. When the first movie was released in 1997, Smith told us that he never even had to read the script to agree to do the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)