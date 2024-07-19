Kevin Costner: Why ‘Waterworld’ May Have Gone Off The Deep End

When Kevin Costner’s Waterworld was released in 1995, the critics were not kind. And, after a decent opening weekend, atrocious word-of-mouth had audiences quickly seeking safe harbor from the film. In the decades that have followed, however, Waterworld — like several other movies that suffered similar initial fates — has gained cult classic status. When the film opened, star Kevin Costner offered one clue as to why things might have gone awry. The Academy Award winner spoke about how he had to step in when the film’s director just couldn’t get things done, and that created plenty of stress — both on the set and for him personally. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)