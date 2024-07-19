Judge Reinhold: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Thrived On The Buddy System

By Hollywood Outbreak
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: (L-R) Judge Reinhold and Eddie Murphy attend the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

There are only two actors who have appeared in all four of the Beverly Hills Cop movies, including the new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. One, of course, is Eddie Murphy. After all, what would the franchise be without him? The other is Judge Reinhold, who plays Billy Rosewood, the detective with whom Axel Foley was originally paired in the first film and who has, over time, become a trusted friend. That would make Reinhold the “buddy” in the “buddy cop” genre that has defined the franchise, and Reinhold said that’s been a big part of what has made the movies — and especially the 1984 original — so special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Judge Reinhold)

 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is currently streaming on Netflix.

