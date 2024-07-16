Netflix Top 10: ‘Beverly Hills Cop Axel F’: Leads A Week Of Thrills & Global Hits

This week’s Netflix Top 10 is filled with impressive numbers and exciting new entries. Eddie Murphy’sBeverly Hills Cop: Axel F continues to dominate, boasting 22.2 million views. Meanwhile, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s chemistry sizzles in A Family Affair, drawing in 11.6 million views.
On the TV front, sci-fi drama Supacell flexes its superhero muscles with 7.1 million views, while the third season of Bridgerton continues its reign with a staggering 98.5 million views.
The Non-English film charts see Italian mystery VanishedInto the Night debuting with an impressive 14.9 million views, and Brazilian telenovela Desperate Lies commands the non-English TV list with 5.8 million views.
From blockbuster films to captivating series, this week’s Netflix Top 10 demonstrates the wide variety of content attracting viewers worldwide.