Maya Rudolph’s ‘Loot’ To Return for A Hilarious Third Season On Apple TV+

Loot, one of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed workplace comedies, is back for another season! Starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph herself, it follows billionaire Molly Wells through her charitable activities and personal development journey.
Loot features an all-star ensemble cast including Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster; critics have lauded its comedy and heartwarming shenanigans as being laugh-out-loud funny.
Season two left viewers hanging, as Molly and her quirky assistant Nicholas boarded a private jet after an explosive confrontation with Arthur. Season three looks set to pick up where season two left off by following The Wells Foundation team’s exploits and misadventures.
Both creators and Apple TV+ executives have expressed delight at the show’s renewal. Maya Rudolph and executive producer Danielle Renfrew Behrens are thrilled to continue working with such an accomplished cast and crew, while Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ looks forward to more “joy, laughs, and endearing characters” during season three.
Are you in search of some lighthearted entertainment? Now is an excellent opportunity to catch up with “Loot”, with both seasons now streaming on Apple TV+!