Looking ‘Back,’ Which Of Her McFlys Was Lea Thompson’s Favorite?

Between different eras and alternative timelines, Lea Thompson played about half a dozen different variations on her character, Lorraine McFly, in the three Back to the Future movies. Of course, some of them were achieved through the use of makeup and prosthetics to make her look older, and even the 1955 Lorraine was several years younger than Thompson was at the time of filming. (Only 1885’s Maggie McFly, Marty’s great-great-grandmother, allowed her to play a character close to her own age.) So, of all of the character variations she played, which was her favorite? Speaking at a Comic-Con Aberdeen 2023 panel, Thompson shared her choice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lea Thompson)