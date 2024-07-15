Glen Powell Chases The Storm & Captures The Magic Of 90s Blockbusters In ‘Twisters’

Glen Powell, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors, is on a roll. Fresh off his success in Top Gun: Maverick and recent starring roles in the Netflix black comedy Hit Manand the romantic comedy Anyone But You, Powell now takes on the high-octane world of Twisters, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister.
Powell is ecstatic about Twisters, fulfilling a childhood dream to star in a summer action movie. He believes the film captures the spirit of adventurous, thrilling, and romantic blockbusters of the 90s, leaving audiences feeling uplifted and energized. (Click on the media bar below to hear Glen Powell)
Don’t miss the adrenaline-fueled ride when Twisters hits theaters this Friday