‘When Harry Met Sally’ 35 Years Ago, Billy Crystal Knew Meg Ryan Was Special

As a leading lady, Meg Ryan’s breakthrough came in the classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. The film, director Rob Reiner’s follow-up to The Princess Bride, celebrates its 35th — it was released on July 14, 1989. Of course, the male lead was a successful comic actor who’d worked with Reiner on The Princess Bride, Billy Crystal. Ironically, just as Princess Bride’sRobin Wright had been plucked from the ranks of soap operas, Ryan had gotten her start on the long-running soap As the World Turns. So, what did Crystal and Reiner think of their leading lady when she joined the cast? When the film was originally released, Crystal talked about how, even in rehearsals, they couldn’t help but notice the immediate chemistry they shared. (Click om the media bar below to hear Billy Crystal)