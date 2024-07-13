‘NCIS Origins’ & ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 Lead CBS’s Fall Charge

CBS has just dropped its fall premiere dates, and it’s all happening starting Monday, October 14th! Get ready for the 22nd season of NCIS, plus the series premiere of the highly anticipated NCIS: ORIGINS.
Sneak Peeks Before the Premiere Week:
MATLOCK starring Kathy Bates on Sunday, Sept. 22nd after 60 MINUTES.
THE SUMMIT an action-packed reality series set in New Zealand on Sunday, Sept. 29th after NFL ON CBS.
Other Premiere Highlights:
SURVIVORreturns for its 47th season on Wednesday, Sept. 18th.
BLUE BLOODS final season starts Friday, Oct. 18th.
TRACKER is back on Sunday, Oct. 27th.
Mark Your Calendars!
NCISSeason 22: Monday, October 14th at 8:00 PM ET/PT
NCIS: ORIGINS Series Premiere: Monday, October 14th at 9:00 PM ET/PT (both shows move to their regular timeslots on October 21st)
FBI Franchise: Tuesday, October 15th starting at 8:00 PM ET/PT
Elsbeth Season 2: Thursday, October 17th at 10:00 PM ET/PT
New comedies GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE and POPPA’S HOUSEwill also join the schedule.
Midseason premieres include THE AMAZING RACE, WATSON, and HOLLYWOOD SQUARES.