‘NCIS Origins’ & ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 Lead CBS’s Fall Charge

NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS has just dropped its fall premiere dates, and it’s all happening starting Monday, October 14th! Get ready for the 22nd season of NCIS, plus the series premiere of the highly anticipated NCIS: ORIGINS.

Sneak Peeks Before the Premiere Week:

  • MATLOCK starring Kathy Bates on Sunday, Sept. 22nd after 60 MINUTES.

  • THE SUMMIT an action-packed reality series set in New Zealand on Sunday, Sept. 29th after NFL ON CBS.

Other Premiere Highlights:

  • SURVIVOR returns for its 47th season on Wednesday, Sept. 18th.

  • BLUE BLOODS final season starts Friday, Oct. 18th.

  • TRACKER is back on Sunday, Oct. 27th.

Mark Your Calendars!

  • NCIS Season 22: Monday, October 14th at 8:00 PM ET/PT

  • NCIS: ORIGINS Series Premiere: Monday, October 14th at 9:00 PM ET/PT (both shows move to their regular timeslots on October 21st)

  • FBI Franchise: Tuesday, October 15th starting at 8:00 PM ET/PT

  • Elsbeth Season 2: Thursday, October 17th at 10:00 PM ET/PT

  • New comedies GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE and POPPA’S HOUSE will also join the schedule.

  • Midseason premieres include THE AMAZING RACE, WATSON, and HOLLYWOOD SQUARES.

Get ready for an exciting fall season on CBS!

