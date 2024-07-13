Lupita Nyong’o Shares Her Thoughts On The Brilliance Of ‘A Quiet Place’

A Quiet Place was aptly named. When the first of the movies was released, it was made on a shoestring budget and arrived with little fanfare or hype. But it — ahem, quietly — became one of the biggest movies of 2018 and one of the most successful horror movies of recent years. Now, the series is on its third movie, the prequel A Quiet Place: Day One. And though it doesn’t feature any of the actors from the original film, Day One has kept the franchise’s winning streak going; it scored the best opening weekend box office of any of the A Quiet Place films. Lupita Nyong’o, the star of the new film, chalks the success of the three movies up to a concept that’s both suspenseful and thought-provoking. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lupita Nyong’o)
A Quiet Place: Day One is now playing in theaters.