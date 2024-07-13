Joey King Fangirls Over Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s ‘A Family Affair’

In the delightful Netflix rom-com, A Family Affair,Joey King stars alongside her longtime idol, Nicole Kidman. The film follows the unexpected romance between a renowned novelist (Kidman) and a charming young actor—who just happens to be King’s character’s boss!
For King, the experience was a dream come true. An avowed fan of Kidman’s, she describes the Oscar winner as living up to every expectation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joey King)
King further elaborated on her admiration for Kidman, emphasizing the joy she experienced portraying her daughter in the film.
Don’t miss this heartwarming comedy of unexpected love and family ties. A Family Affair is now streaming on Netflix.