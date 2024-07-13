‘Fly Me to the Moon’: A Mixed Bag of Comedy, Drama & Nostalgia

Greg Berlanti’sFly Me to the Moon attempts to combine humor and an examination of the 1960s space race through Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum as protagonists, yet fails at creating any connections among its cast or creating any form of on-screen chemistry between characters.
The film struggles to maintain its tone, shifting rapidly between comedy, political themes, and intense drama – leaving audiences bewildered and diluting each element’s impact; jokes feel empty while serious scenes feel out-of-place.
Though a love story set during the 1960s space race should be riveting, Johansson and Tatum’s relationship in this movie does not engage audiences to its full extent. Due to a lack of depth between their characters or genuine connections being developed between actors and viewer engagement being hindered.
The film features outstanding production design that captures the style and essence of 1960s America with costumes, sets, and intricate details to take audiences back in time.