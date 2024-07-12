‘Gordon’s Alive!’: Revisiting The Campy Charm Of ‘Flash Gordon’

Brace yourselves, space fans! In 1980’s pre-superhero movie boom, Flash Gordon made waves by bringing iconic comic strip character to the big screen under legendary producer Dino De Laurentiis’ guidance and featuring charismatic newcomer Sam J. Jones as our intergalactic hero.

Though not the blockbuster many anticipated, Flash Gordon has since become an iconic cult classic thanks to its campy charm and captivating visuals – not forgetting Queen’s legendary soundtrack!

But what did star Sam J. Jones make of its mixed reception? At Scotland Comic-Con, he offered up his unique insight. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam J. Jones speak directly)

 

He’s right! These hand-beaded costumes and elaborate sets stand as testament to a time when filmmaking was an artistic form.

No matter your taste or age, relive the adventure of “Flash Gordon” on DVD/Blu-ray or digital platforms and travel back in time with him! Enjoy a trip back when heroes were pitted against Ming the Merciless while Queen filled the universe with her music!

