Empowering Evolution: Emma Roberts On Her Expanding Career

Emma Roberts has been a mainstay in the Hollywood scene for over two decades. She has carved out her path, in the industry navigating the challenges that come with being part of a famous family – her father is actor Eric Roberts and her aunt is Julia Roberts.
From a young age, acting was Roberts' dream, and today, she embraces the evolving landscape of her career. As she explains in this exclusive clip, the achievements of other women in Hollywood have fueled her own creative aspirations.
Roberts’ latest project, the comedy Space Cadet, now streaming on Prime Video