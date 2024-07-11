‘Beverly Hills, 90210’s’ Summer Of Transformation: The Price Of Fame & The Joy Of Success

By Hollywood Outbreak
The beloved teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 didn’t have the smoothest start. At first, it struggled with ratings on the Fox network. Then the network took a risk by airing new episodes in the summer instead of reruns. This unique strategy worked out well. 90210 quickly became a hit, with viewers creating a buzz.

The cast, initially relatively unknown, was suddenly thrust into the limelight. As Ian Ziering reflects while attending a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion at Steel City Con, this sudden fame came with a price, but the experience and impact of the show far outweighed any personal sacrifices (Click on the media bar below to hear Ian Ziering)

 

Relive the magic of Beverly Hills, 90210 on DVD, available on Amazon and other retailers, various digital platforms, or streaming on Paramount+.

