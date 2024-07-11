‘Beverly Hills, 90210’s’ Summer Of Transformation: The Price Of Fame & The Joy Of Success

The beloved teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 didn’t have the smoothest start. At first, it struggled with ratings on the Fox network. Then the network took a risk by airing new episodes in the summer instead of reruns. This unique strategy worked out well. 90210 quickly became a hit, with viewers creating a buzz.
The cast, initially relatively unknown, was suddenly thrust into the limelight. As Ian Ziering reflects while attending a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion at Steel City Con, this sudden fame came with a price, but the experience and impact of the show far outweighed any personal sacrifices (Click on the media bar below to hear Ian Ziering)