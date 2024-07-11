‘Bad Boys’ Forever: The Bromance That Fueled A Franchise

The Bad Boys series, which has lasted for thirty years, with four movies showcases the lasting impact of on screen chemistry. Unlike action franchises that focus on superheroes or galactic battles its popularity is fueled by the connection, between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, a duo beloved by fans everywhere.
Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the driving force behind all four Bad Boys films, understands what makes a movie truly resonate with audiences. He attributes the franchise’s longevity to the genuine camaraderie shared by Smith and Lawrence, both on and off-screen. As he explains in this exclusive clip, their real-life friendship translates into the electric energy that electrifies the Bad Boys movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Bruckheimer)
Catch the latest chapter, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is still blazing a trail in theaters