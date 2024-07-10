What to Watch On FX This Fall: Your Guide To New & Returning Shows
Get set for an action-packed fall on FX, featuring an exciting mix of new series, returning favorites, and thought-provoking documentaries. Here’s what’s on the horizon:
Comedy:
-
English Teacher (Premieres September 2): Follow Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez) as he navigates the humorous and heartfelt challenges of being a high school teacher.
Drama:
-
The Old Man (Returns September 12): Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), a former CIA agent, is back with more thrilling action and surprising twists in the second season.
-
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (Debuts September 17): This new anthology series explores the complex life and tragic end of NFL star Aaron Hernandez.
Documentaries:
-
The New York Times Presents: “Lie To Fly” (Airs August 23): Dive into the gripping story of a pilot who attempted to crash a plane while under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms.
-
Social Studies (Premieres September 27): Get an unfiltered look at the lives of LA teens as they deal with the challenges of growing up in the age of social media.
Make sure to mark these dates on your calendar and prepare for a fall filled with top-notch entertainment on FX!