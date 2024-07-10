‘Severance’ Season 2 Premieres January 2025 On Apple TV+

Exciting update for Severance enthusiasts! Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for the eagerly awaited second season: circle Friday, January 17, 2025, on your calendars. Fresh episodes will be released every Friday through March 21st.
In this new season, Mark and his team will navigate the repercussions of their past actions and unearth even more sinister secrets within Lumon Industries. The entire star-studded lineup returns, including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken, with newcomer Sarah Bock joining as a series regular.
If you haven’t had the chance to watch Severance yet, now is the ideal moment to binge-watch the first season, currently streaming on Apple TV+. This mind-bending thriller is guaranteed to keep you captivated!
Stay tuned for further updates, sneak peeks, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content as we approach the Season 2 debut!