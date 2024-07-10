How Meryl Streep Looked So Devilishly Good In ‘Prada’

Does the devil still wear Prada? We may get a chance to find out, as Entertainment Weekly is reporting that all of the major players from the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada — including stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with the film’s original director, producer, and writer — are actively in talks for a sequel. Of course, the film was a huge hit, taking in $326 million worldwide, and it earned Streep one of her 21 Oscar nominations. Not surprisingly, Streep was a perfect fit for the role of fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, especially because the character represented the epitome of fashion. As Streep told us when the movie opened, she tends to be obsessive about all aspects of the characters she plays — including their wardrobe choices — so she took a very active role (alongside Oscar-nominated costume designer Patricia Field) in coming up with the perfect look for Miranda, but that was only the start of the story. As Streep told us, finding the resources to bring those looks to the screen wasn’t an easy thing to do. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)
The Devil Wears Prada is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.