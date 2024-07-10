Glen Powell Chases His Dreams & Tornadoes In ‘Twisters’

Who’s ready for Glen Powell’s next big adventure? The charming actor, who dazzled audiences in Anyone But You and The Hit Man and reached new heights in Top Gun: Maverick, is back in a part he was meant to play. Powell realizes a lifetime ambition of starring in a summer blockbuster when he plays the lead in Twisters, the much-awaited follow-up to the epic disaster film from 1996.
For Powell, this isn’t just another project; it’s a chance to embody a character he’s always admired—the kind of daring, cowboy-hat-wearing hero who fearlessly faces the fury of nature. As Tyler, a passionate storm chaser with a loyal crew by his side, Powell finds himself in the eye of the storm, both literally and figuratively. (Click on the media bar below to hear Glen Powell)