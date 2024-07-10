Eddie Murphy: ‘Axel F’ Exists Because People Still Want To See ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Almost forty years after it was originally released in theaters, people are still discovering and rewatching Beverly Hills Cop. Really, it’s one of those movies that never went away — in the heyday of cable TV, it could be seen frequently on the premium channels. When home video was at its peak, the film sold millions of videotapes and DVDs (it was one of the few VHS tapes to be priced for sales, rather than rentals, in 1985). And now that consumers are getting many of their movies via streaming, Beverly Hills Cop has been getting constant on-demand viewings. And, as Eddie Murphy said that’s one of the reasons why the new sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, got the green light to go forward. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Murphy)
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is currently streaming on Netflix.