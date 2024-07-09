Will Ferrell: Real Newsmen Made ‘Anchorman’ An ‘Easy Target’

In comedy, there’s the idea of “low-hanging fruit” — ideas that are so easy to make fun of, the jokes almost write themselves. When Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy was released 20 years ago, some people looked at the topic — overblown local news anchors — and decided that star/co-writer Will Ferrell had found himself some very low-hanging fruit. However, the consensus was that the movie and its characters were also very, very funny. At the time of Anchorman’s release, we spoke to Ferrell about the writing process and asked whether it was more difficult to parody anchormen, since so many of them are already parodies of themselves. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Ferrell)