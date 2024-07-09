NBC Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Unveiled: What To Expect This Season
NBC has just released its fall 2024 premiere schedule, and it’s packed with returning favorites, exciting new shows, and must-see events. Mark your calendars for these highlights:
Premiere Week:
-
Monday, Sept. 23: Season premiere of The Voice with new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, followed by the series premiere of medical drama Brilliant Minds starring Zachary Quinto.
-
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Highly anticipated season finale of America’s Got Talent.
-
Wednesday, Sept. 25: All new episodes of #OneChicago return with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.
-
Thursday, Sept. 26: The second annual People’s Choice Country Awards airs live on NBC and Peacock.
Additional Premieres:
-
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Season premiere of The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin.
-
Thursday, Oct. 3: Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU return for new seasons, followed by the second season of Found.
-
Friday, Oct. 18: New comedy series Happy’s Place with Reba McEntire debuts, followed by the third season of Lopez vs. Lopez.
-
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Medical mockumentary St. Denis Medical premieres with back-to-back episodes.
-
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Night Court returns for its third season.
New Series Highlights:
-
Brilliant Minds: Inspired by the life of Oliver Sacks, this drama follows a neurologist and his team as they explore the human mind.
-
Happy’s Place: Reba McEntire stars in this comedy about a woman who inherits her father’s restaurant and gains an unexpected business partner.
-
St. Denis Medical: A hilarious mockumentary about an understaffed Oregon hospital, from the creator of Superstore.
Sports & More:
-
Don’t miss Big Ten Saturday Night football returning in primetime on August 31.
-
NBC Sunday Night Football kicks off its 14th consecutive season as the #1 primetime show on September 5.
-
More shows are slated for midseason and summer, including The Hunting Party, Deal or No Deal Island, The Americas, and Destination X.
Stay tuned for more updates on NBC’s fall lineup, and get ready for a season filled with drama, comedy, and must-see events!