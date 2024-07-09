‘Gladiator II’ Trailer Promises Blood, Vengeance & Roman Fury

The Colosseum’s sands are once again stained with blood in the spectacular new trailer for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. Years after Maximus’s passing, Lucius (Paul Mescal) dons the gladiator uniform, seeking revenge against Rome’s despotic rulers in a saga of epic battles, political intrigue, and personal struggles set against the breathtaking backdrop of ancient Rome. With its all-star ensemble, Gladiator II promises to be a cinematic spectacle.
Mark your calendars for November 22, 2024, when the fury of Gladiator II is unleashed in theaters, Dolby Cinema, premium large formats, and IMAX.