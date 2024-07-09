‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Says Conflict Equals Comedy

As the name of the film implies, Deadpool & Wolverine features the two popular characters, who both originated in the X-Men series, have been brought together for an adventure that requires both of their strengths and skills. Of course, since one of Deadpool’s superior skills is the gift of gab, there’s also plenty of room for comedic possibilities as the two mismatched characters work their way through the film’s existential threat. Speaking at a press event in Berlin, director/co-writer Shawn Levy said the characters’ “odd couple” vibe is one of the things that makes the film work so well. (click on the media bar below to hear Shawn Levy)