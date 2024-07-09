‘Big Brother’ Gets A Futuristic Upgrade: ‘BB’ AI Takes Over The House

The Big Brother house is getting a futuristic makeover this summer with the all-new BB AI theme. Artificial intelligence will be in control, promising the most unpredictable season yet. The excitement begins with a special two-night premiere on July 17th and 18th at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. Get ready to be amazed by the visually stunning house, featuring an 8-foot root ball coffee table, a math-themed skybridge, and other unique elements crafted by AI. Houseguests will rest their heads in bedrooms designed with distinct themes, including futuristic, fantasy, and sci-fi, all thanks to AI prompts. But there’s a twist – the AI malfunctions while creating the Have-Not room, leaving behind a skeletal wireframe.
Executive Producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan assure fans that the BB AI theme will deliver the “fun, comedy, and unexpected game play” that Big Brother is known for.