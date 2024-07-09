‘Batman Returns’ Gift: ‘Gotham’s’ Robin Lord Taylor’s Unexpected Connection To His Favorite Film

Before Batman started patrolling the streets of Gotham, the city was already infamous for its levels of crime and corruption. The television series Gotham delved into this underworld, exploring the origins of well-known villains such as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin.
Robin Lord Taylor’s portrayal of Cobblepot was truly remarkable. Beginning as a low-level employee at Fish Mooney’s nightclub and evolving into a ruthless crime boss, Taylor mesmerized audiences with his intense performance. He added layers of depth and nuance to a character often seen as one-dimensional, revealing the strategist hidden within.
During a panel at Comic-Con Aberdeen, Taylor shared a story linking his role to one of his favorite Batman movies, recounting a special gift that highlights the impact of his portrayal and the lasting legacy of the Penguin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robin Lord Taylor.)