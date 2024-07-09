Axel Foley’s Back! ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Tops Netflix Charts

Eddie Murphy’s legendary character, Axel Foley makes a return, in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F to the delight of fans! This action comedy movie quickly soared to the top of Netflix’s list of English films attracting a 41 million views during its week.
Love is also in the air on Netflix, as Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s romantic comedy A Family Affair charmed its way into the #2 spot. Meanwhile, Jessica Alba delivered heart-pounding action in the thriller Trigger Warning, securing the third spot on the list.
But it wasn’t just about movies. Documentaries like The Man with 100 Kids and Worst Roommate Ever Season 2 made a splash, while reality series like Owning Manhattan and The Mole Season 2 kept viewers glued to their screens.
Netflix’s success wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging the success of Bridgerton Season 3 which has truly enchanted audiences with its mix of love and intrigue. Additionally the futuristic show Supacell has been gaining momentum receiving praise from both reviewers and viewers.
Netflix’s global presence was evident, on a scale with the thriller Under Paris and the Spanish crime drama Gangs of Galicia maintaining their leading positions on the lists featuring non English content. This highlights the range of shows on the platform, from various countries.
With its mix of action, comedy, romance, and gripping documentaries, Netflix’s July 1st week served up a diverse menu of entertainment for every taste.