‘Futurama’ Blasts Off Again: Season 12 Trailer Drops, Premiere Date Announced

Futuramafans get excited! Hulu has just released the trailer for Season 12 of the animated sci fi comedy series. Prepare to embark on a journey, with Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest of the Planet Express crew in the world of 3023. This season promises a mix of laughter and adventure from perilous birthday party antics to unraveling Benders robot heritage. Additionally we’ll delve into the origins of coffee. Witness developments in Fry and Leelas time crossed love story.
The original voice actors like John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal and others are back to breathe life into these characters more. Expect the banter, quirky jokes and heartfelt moments that have captivated fans for over twenty years.
Save the date for Monday, July 29th when Season 12 of Futurama premieres, on Hulu!