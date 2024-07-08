Channing Tatum Was Over The ‘Moon’ Making His New Film

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) in FLY ME TO THE MOON. Photo By Dan McFadden Sony Pictures Entertainment

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star as a NASA executive and a public relations specialist working with the space agency in the new film Fly Me to the Moon. Since it’s a romantic comedy, you can be sure the sparks will fly. But since it’s set in the 1960s, the romance will probably feel different, compared to modern-day courtship. That all adds to the movie’s charm, says Tatum, who told us that the film is definitely a nostalgic flashback to a different kind of filmmaking. (Click on the media bar below to hear Channing Tatum)

 

 Fly Me to the Moon opens in theaters on Friday.

