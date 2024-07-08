Channing Tatum Was Over The ‘Moon’ Making His New Film

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star as a NASA executive and a public relations specialist working with the space agency in the new film Fly Me to the Moon. Since it’s a romantic comedy, you can be sure the sparks will fly. But since it’s set in the 1960s, the romance will probably feel different, compared to modern-day courtship. That all adds to the movie’s charm, says Tatum, who told us that the film is definitely a nostalgic flashback to a different kind of filmmaking. (Click on the media bar below to hear Channing Tatum)