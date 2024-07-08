Blast Off With ‘Wild Wild Space’: HBO’s New Doc Exposes The Dark Side Of The Space Race

HBO’s new documentary Wild Wild Space takes you on a wild ride into the modern-day space race. It’s not just billionaires launching rockets anymore – tech startups are vying for control of low Earth orbit, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Directed by Oscar®-winner Ross Kauffman, the film follows three companies – Astra Space, Rocket Lab, and Planet Labs – as they compete to launch satellites with the potential to revolutionize (and potentially weaponize) our world.
The documentary explores both the exhilarating promise and the potential dangers of this new frontier, raising questions about the future of humanity and who will control it.
Don’t miss Wild Wild Space, premiering July 17th on HBO and Max.