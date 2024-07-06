Yeah, Baby! Austin Powers Still Groovy After All These Years

With his catchphrases “Yeah, baby!” and “Shag-a-delic,” the legendary Austin Powers has been a pop culture sensation for almost 30 years. Invented by the brilliant comedian Mike Myers, this stylish British agent won us over with his eccentric charm, outlandish style choices, and funny antics.
Over the years, the Austin Powers trilogy has become a beloved classic, continually attracting new fans while keeping the nostalgia alive for those who grew up with the films. It’s hard to imagine the 90s and early 2000s comedy scene without this lovable character and his unforgettable one-liners.
However, did you know that Mike Myers never anticipated his brainchild would become so well-known? He only wanted to design something that made him chuckle, to use his own words. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Myers)