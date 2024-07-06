We Have the Technology’: Revisiting ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’ With Lee Majors

The 1970s brought us disco, bell-bottoms, and one of the most iconic television characters ever—Steve Austin in The Six Million Dollar Man. We can rebuild him, the famous opening narration proclaimed. The technology is here. “We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better, stronger, faster.” Together with the iconic “bionic sound,” this tagline became legendary and caused a fad. Children worldwide emulated the extraordinary speed of Steve Austin by running in slow motion, propelling actor Lee Majors to global superstardom.
The show’s appeal skyrocketed, going beyond the television to appear in toy aisles and lunchboxes all over the nation. Nevertheless, the man responsible for the bionic hero was working hard despite the whirlwind of triumph. The show was very demanding on Majors mentally and physically from the rigorous production schedule.
Decades later, while speaking at a Supermega Fest Panel, Majors looked back on the experience making the series, revealing his initial obliviousness to the cultural phenomenon he was a part of. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lee Majors)